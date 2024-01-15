Man who attended Wodonga childcare site with long knife released from jail

A man who went to hold up a victim with a large knife and threatened another man with scissors has been released after serving several months in custody.
Jacob Symes was in a car with another man when they hit the victim's vehicle from behind.
Andrew Palhares had been dropping his child off at the Riverview childcare centre in Wodonga on September 12, 2022.
The offenders' Holden Rodeo hit Palhares' Toyota Camry about 10am and Symes got out while wearing a black balaclava, holding a knife with a 25 centimetre to 30 centimetre blade.
He approached the Toyota but abandoned his intended course of action after seeing the victim's child.
He got back into the Holden utility and the duo sped off at high speed.
Police went to a Wodonga home after the incident and spotted the ute, which had a black balaclava inside.
They later executed a search warrant and seized the Holden.
Officers had been unable to find Symes until April 19 last year, when he was found in the rear yard of a Wodonga home.
Symes said Palhares had owed the co-accused money and admitted the pair had followed him to the childcare site, but denied being armed.
Symes was bailed but breached his conditions, including by running from a car on May 30 outside of his curfew hours and attempting to jump a fence.
He was also seen driving a stolen Ford utility on August 12.
Symes was also linked to a stolen car on August 25, with the Toyota Camry taken from a Killara home the previous day.
Police arrested Symes at a home after the car was seen in a rear yard.
He had fled and jumped a fence after spotting officers and ran into a unit, where he was taken into custody.
The stolen car keys were in his pocket.
Symes had also been on bail at the time for a December 2021 offence in which a man was threatened with an object over $20 that Symes believed belonged to him.
He demanded the cash after the victim, who was with a support worker, dropped it outside Mann Central.
Symes yelled out "let's go and kill these c---s" during the incident.
Symes told the Wodonga Koori Court on Friday, January 12, he was keen to move from Wodonga and didn't want to associate with his mates.
"The people who I know, I just wanted to get away from all that," he said.
Magistrate David Faram said it was "reasonably serious offending" but said the 144 days he had served on remand was long enough.
He cancelled Symes' licence for 12 months.
"I think you've got a lot to offer as a young man, you've got some great support," he said.
"Do what needs to be done.
"Think carefully about the choices you make in the future."
