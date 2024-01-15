Accused thief in Wodonga court after truck, skid steer worth $310,000 taken

A man accused of stealing a truck and skid steer worth $310,000 has briefly appeared in court following his arrest.
Leigh Andrew Smith was taken into custody near Tallangatta on Sunday, January 14, during a citizen's arrest.
It's alleged he stole a Mack truck worth about $200,000 and a skid steer worth $110,000 from Simco Earthmoving early Sunday morning.
The truck and earthmover were spotted travelling at low speed and Smith was apprehended near the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Yabba Road.
The 43-year-old Border man faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard he suffered from PTSD and took daily medication.
Smith did not speak, except to say he was withdrawing from ice while in custody.
He did not apply for bail and appeared to limp as he walked back to the police cells.
The court heard Smith would seek bail in court on Tuesday.
