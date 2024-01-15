Taking pride in LGBTQIA+ culture with pledge to hold North East festival

A Wangaratta pride group is refusing to hide behind the shadows after a spate of cancelled events across the region in 2023 by committing to run a LGBTQIA+ festival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
LINE (LGBTQIA+ In the North East) Wangaratta is heading preparations for the second annual Pride Fair at Batchelors Green, Wangaratta Lions Park, on February 9, with an aim to celebrate LGBTQIA+ music and culture.
The free event is expected to welcome more than 1000 people and will boast more than 70 market stalls.
LINE Wangaratta executive officer Allison Winters, who uses the pronouns they/them, said many events last year, including the Rainbow Ball slated for Wangaratta, were impacted by an increase in homophobic and transphobic commentary and it was important to show the social and economic value the LGBTQIA+ community brought through the Pride Fair.
However, Mx Winters said further safety measures would be in place to ensure attendees weren't put at risk.
"We've found particularly online promoting this that the comments have been awful. There were threats to different events last year that were horrific," they said.
"We've fenced it in because of the threats of protesters and things like that. We've had to consider that for the first time, which has never been part of our planning before.
"Unfortunately, that meant a bit of a hit to the budget, so we've needed more support from local organisations to sponsor the event, but it has been really fantastic to see that support.
"We want to get the word out across the region that the event is happening and we're very committed to running it, and we're not at all prepared to cancel. We want to show leadership in that space that this is the way to do it and we're flexible and adaptable in planning.
"I've been meeting with the police every month for the last few months to make sure they're aware of everything, that we're all collaborating together and all doing the right thing so we don't go through what we did last year.
"We're using this as an example of rather than cancelling events, you put things in place first to make sure that everything's right, so that if something bad does happen, then we're ready to mobilise."
Sydney-based queer musician Bec Sandbridge will headline the festival before touring the US.
Stage manager Elena Sewell-Dolphin said the fair provided a great opportunity for young performers from the North East LGBTQIA+ community.
"It's good to bring people to the town and showcase local musicians so hopefully their careers will go on from here," they said.
"For one of the artists we've got coming, it is their first time being paid for a performance."
Wangaratta Council, Grit and Resilience Program, Indigo Shire, VACCA, Mental Health and Wellbeing Local, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Catholic Care and Centre Against Violence are also part of the organising committee.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said: "We believe in fostering an inclusive community where everyone can be true to themselves without fear or hesitation".
"Our aim is for people to not only feel celebrated but also deeply respected for who they are, and we want our whole community to embrace diversity," he said.
Mx Winters said the 71 stallholders would include food trucks, community groups and services and businesses selling wares, while children's activities would also be offered on the day.
"We're a pretty small town and our organisation covers the whole North East region. I would love to see events like this pop up across the region, particularly in Albury-Wodonga where there is 100,000-plus people," they said.
"The difference it makes to businesses is huge. Some of the small businesses that attended the market as a stall last year said that it was their most successful stall they've had at any market.
"We've got people travelling from Melbourne, Ballarat, Shepparton and Bendigo to run stalls."
The Pride Fair will be held from 4pm to 8pm.
More information is available on the LINE Wangaratta website or the group's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.