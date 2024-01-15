Multiple people hospitalised after two cars crash at Benalla

Multiple people have been hospitalised following a two-car crash at Benalla.
Emergency services were called to Sydney Road about 4.45pm on Saturday, January 13.
A white Mitsubishi Lancer and brown Toyota Fortuner collided.
The driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi was taken to hospital, and the driver and passengers in the Toyota were also hospitalised.
Two people in the Toyota remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or driving behaviour prior to the collision to contact Benalla Highway Patrol on (03) 5760 0200," a police spokesman said.
