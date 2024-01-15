Albury-raised DJ's one of the country's best to get wedding parties started

A DJ who learnt his trade in Albury is among the best in Australia for weddings.
Jono Leahy was named in the top 10 wedding DJs in the Australian Wedding Awards, which were announced on the Gold Coast recently.
The owner of Wangaratta-based business Tubbzmix Entertainment said he was thrilled with the accolades.
He said he was shocked when he won the regional award in August.
"I didn't think I'd come close to winning that because of the quality of the nominees," he said.
"I was blown away to win that so the top 10 finish on the Gold Coast was incredible."
Having cut his DJ teeth at parties, pubs and clubs on the Border, Leahy said he didn't specialise in weddings until much later.
He learnt the ropes at The Globe Hotel after graduating from Xavier High School.
"I was asked to do a wedding 18 or 19 years ago and I was going to knock it back because I hadn't done one before," Leahy said.
"But I had a talk to the couple and I decided to do it; then weddings took over everything else."
Leahy said weddings now made up the biggest part of his business.
He did 30 last year and more than 30 in 2022 with 27 already booked for this year.
"Being able to read the crowd is the most important thing for a wedding DJ," he said.
"Mixing and scratching is not as important as reading the crowd; you want to create memories for the couple and they're not going to care about the technical stuff."
Leahy said his most notable job was that of his best mate's wedding.
He said he was a groomsman, MC and DJ for the New Year's Eve 2022 wedding.
"It had its logistical challenges but it was my most memorable wedding!" Leahy said.
Among standouts at the national awards on Wednesday, January 10, were Albury-Wodonga marriage celebrant Sharon Milsome who featured among the Top 25 civil marriage celebrants nationwide and Lavington hairdresser Kelsey Mae Hair who rated in the Top 15 bridal hair stylists in the country.
By chance, Ms Milsome taught Leahy at St Anne's Primary School in North Albury.
They reconnected at the Queensland awards this month.
"It was the first time we'd caught up since I was in grade one or two," he said.
Impressively, Wagga catering company Marbull Catering was named the best wedding caterer in Australia.
Wagga wedding and event venue The Wild Vine placed in the top 15 wedding venues - co-ordinators in the country.
