The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Huge show of support for Jake Loader after fire at Howlong home

January 15 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Loader, 23, was burnt in a fire at a Howlong home and suffered third degree burns. Picture supplied
Jake Loader, 23, was burnt in a fire at a Howlong home and suffered third degree burns. Picture supplied

A man remains in hospital more than a week after he was badly burnt at a Howlong property, with a fundraiser generating more than $35,000 to assist him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.