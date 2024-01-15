Huge show of support for Jake Loader after fire at Howlong home

A man remains in hospital more than a week after he was badly burnt at a Howlong property, with a fundraiser generating more than $35,000 to assist him.
He was taken to Albury hospital before being flown to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne for treatment for third degree burns.
Hospital staff have confirmed the 23-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition.
He had been in an induced coma after the incident.
A GoFundMe page launched last week has led to 367 donations totalling $35,951 as of Monday, January 15.
Multiple donations of $1000 have been made from those as far away as the Northern Territory.
Friend Charlie Hamilton created the fundraiser, which had an initial goal of generating $10,000.
He said Mr Loader would require multiple surgeries and skin grafts in the coming weeks and months.
"Jake is set for a long road to recovery and the last thing we want is for those closest to him to have to deal with the financial burden of the ongoing medical costs," he said on the GoFundMe page.
"Any little contribution will be immensely appreciated to go towards Jake's recovery.
"A big thank you to all those who have already reached out and sent their love."
A fundraiser was also run at a rural Queensland pub last week to assist Mr Loader.
