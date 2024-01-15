'Unbelievably rude' abuse drives push to improve mobile coverage

Having witnessed "unbelievably rude" abuse from punters upset at a lack of mobile phone coverage at Corowa races, a Federation councillor is pushing for action from politicians and Telstra.
Gail Law, who is also secretary of the race club, will put a notice of motion to the council meeting on Tuesday, January 16, calling for improved phone coverage in South Corowa.
It requests Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Albury MP Justin Clancy along with Telstra "make every effort" to bolster the service which has been poor in the area for years.
Cr Law's action follows a race day on December 30 which left bettors fuming when they were unable to wager via their phones due to no reception.
"The amount of abuse we got at the race club because people couldn't get on their mobile phones was incredible," Cr Law told The Border Mail, referencing punters swearing and urging the club to build a tower.
"We had a thousand people and they were wanting to bet on their phones and they had no service and at another meeting the TAB was unable to work.
"But it's not just the race club, it's the golf club and motels and I've spoken to some of the truck companies and they're all having trouble with their service."
The poor coverage has beset South Corowa for years with the golf club having a cross marked on a section of car park to let visitors know it's the best place to stand to receive and make phone calls.
Golf club manager Kim Gregg said the situation was "certainly not ideal" with a "sketchy" service for golfers wanting to register their scores via apps while on course.
She said there was hope it may improve with new fibre optic cable to be laid in Hume Street and possibly be linked to her club at some point.
Telstra's Victorian regional general manager Jenny Gray hinted there may be an advance in coming months but put on the onus on others too.
"Telstra will be conducting upgrade works to our mobile site in Rutherglen early this year, which may help improve the mobile experience for customers in and around South Corowa," Ms Gray said.
"It's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with providers like us and other mobile carriers.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage, including co-investment opportunities such as the federal government's mobile black spot program and regional connectivity program."
Ms Ley said she had been pursuing Telstra over the issue.
"Telstra has been contacted by my office a number of times in recent years on the back of local concern with patchy signal and capacity from their local tower, particularly west of Honour Avenue," Ms Ley said.
"During holiday periods or a large event, their service is obviously becoming even less reliable.
"I have asked council to forward the latest complaint to me so I can - again - raise it as a matter of urgency."
South Corowa resident Terry Delamere has mobile service on one side of his house but not the other.
"If it's at the front of the house it's fine and if I'm out the back it's poor and I can't use my mobile," Mr Delamere said.
"For my work I've got to be on call 24/7 and if I go and work in my shed I've got no coverage."
