Widdison mare striving for her third consecutive win at Wagga

Trainer Craig Widdison will contemplate a trip to the city with Doogan's Design if the mare can complete a hat-trick of wins at Wagga on Tuesday.
Doogan's Design has led all-the-way at her past two starts and will tackle the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1200m) with regular rider Simon Miller aboard.
Widdison revealed he opted to head to Wagga after he couldn't find a suitable city assignment for his in-form mare.
"The horse is going great and I was tempted to head to town with her but couldn't find a suitable race," Widdison said.
"So this race at Wagga suits her and she hasn't taken a backward step since her last-start win.
"Yes, it's always tough to win three in a row but I can't fault her leading into the race and she is in great order.
"She just seems to keep improving.
"So if she happens to win again at Wagga, I will more than likely head to the city for her next start."
Doogan's Design rises in class and weight at Wagga and has been allocated 58.5kg after carrying 57.5kg to victory at her previous start on the Wagga Riverside course.
Widdison felt the rise in weight and class were the two biggest hurdles to overcome plus taking on some more experienced rivals.
Doogan's Design has built an impressive record in her short six start career with three wins and a minor placing and almost $50,000 in career earnings.
"She is going up in grade and creeping up in the weights, so that is always a worry," he said.
"She has only had six starts and is lightly-raced compared to most of her opposition except for Leon and Troy Corstens' runner (I Am Sugoi) who has won her only two starts.
"So my mare steps up in grade but she hasn't done anything wrong of late and deserves her chance and we will see how she measures up.
"Hopefully she performs how I expect and we can then sneak down to Melbourne and tackle a suitable race for fillies and mares."
Doogan's Design copped minimal pressure when leading last-start and Widdison said there didn't appear to be a lot of early speed in the race again on Tuesday which would suit his mare.
"She has got great gate speed, so tactically she doesn't have to lead but she set a solid tempo last-start and gave a great kick when she had to," Widdison said.
"It was a dominant win in the end because she ended up winning by almost three lengths.
"Looking at the speed map, there doesn't appear to be a lot of early speed and she has drawn better this time around in gate five.
"So if she happens to lead, I don't think she will have to do a lot of work to find the front.
"If Simon wants to take a sit, that won't be a problem either.
"Simon has been aboard her past two wins and rides most of her trackwork so he knows the horse fairly well.
"She is a mare that I've always had an opinion of and she is building a record that shows that."
Doogan's Design is quoted as a $5.50-chance in pre-post markets with Miss Ghent from the Norm Gardner stable in Canberra the early $4.60-favourite.
Gardner is hoping Miss Ghent can form part of his assault on the Country Championships and will tackle the Moruya qualifier on March 3.
The Widdison stable is enjoying a hot streak with five winners from its past 13 runners.
"Things are going well at the stable and the younger horses have gone through our program and are running well," Widdison said.
"I'm fortunate to have good staff that have been with me for a long time now.
"So it's pretty enjoyable having only 20 horses in work and things are going great."
