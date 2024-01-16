YOUR SAY: Senators can hold inquiry, but no guarantee government listens

Many flaws in the plan were identified at the 2015 inquiry, with more than 30 recommendations which could have improved its implementation. But they did not suit the political narrative of Labor and the Greens, while the Coalition did not have the numbers in the Senate to enact legislation to support the recommendations, so they have been left on a shelf gathering dust. I suspect any Senate inquiry attempt to pull greedy and powerful supermarket companies into line will have the same result.

