YOUR SAY: Senators can hold inquiry, but no guarantee government listens

By Letters to the Editor
January 16 2024 - 11:00am
One reader is sceptical about the worth of a Senate inquiry into supermarket prices. Picture by Shutterstock
Hard to take inquiry seriously

What's the point of a Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing? As we have seen in the past, if the government of the day wants to ignore findings from a Senate inquiry, they are buried and never enacted. Never has there been a better example than the Senate inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, conducted in 2015.

