The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man remains in custody over alleged armed robbery and assault

Updated January 15 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man remains in custody over alleged armed robbery and assault
Man remains in custody over alleged armed robbery and assault

A man arrested in Wodonga over an alleged armed robbery in which a victim was seriously assaulted with a weapon remains in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.