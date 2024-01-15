Man remains in custody over alleged armed robbery and assault

A man arrested in Wodonga over an alleged armed robbery in which a victim was seriously assaulted with a weapon remains in custody.
Police took Harley Christopher Turner into custody at a McGaffin Court property last week.
He has been charged with armed robbery, intentionally causing injury, making threats to kill, theft and other charges over the incident in the Shepparton region.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15, heard Turner was in hospital under police guard.
Turner's matter will return to Shepparton court on Tuesday.
