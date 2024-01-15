The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Suparazi delivers Brisbourne stable its first Flemington winner

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 15 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ben Brisbourne-trained Suparazi winning at Flemington with Zac Spain aboard over the weekend. Picture by Racing Photos
The Ben Brisbourne-trained Suparazi winning at Flemington with Zac Spain aboard over the weekend. Picture by Racing Photos

In-form Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne scaled a new high after the stable landed its first ever winner at Flemington with Suparazi on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.