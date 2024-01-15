Suparazi delivers Brisbourne stable its first Flemington winner

In-form Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne scaled a new high after the stable landed its first ever winner at Flemington with Suparazi on Saturday.
Ridden by Zac Spain, Suparazi caused a boilover in the $130,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1600m) after winning at $16.
Spain settled near the tail of the field but timed his run to perfection after Suparazi burst to the lead at the 100m mark and went on to score by almost a length.
In a special moment for the Englishman, Brisbourne's mother was visiting from England and was on hand to witness her son's first winner at the famous Melbourne track.
"What an awesome day and it's been a long time coming," Brisbourne told Racing.com in his post race interview.
"Mum has come over from England to see me for a couple of weeks and she is here today and it's a delight to get the win and for her to witness it all."
Brisbourne praised the ride of Spain who was still third-last in the small field of nine runners at the 400m mark.
"I was really concerned pre-race about where we were going to end up because it looked like a muddling tempo," he said.
"But Zac took his time and blended into the race at the right time and got the right result."
In a terrific training performance, Suparazi has been up since August where he resumed from an 18-week spell and has been in career best form.
He won the Snake Gully Cup last November with Nick Heywood aboard to qualify for the Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Suparazi also finished runner-up in a $200,000 Open Handicap over 1400m at Canberra in late November.
Brisbourne said he will now consider targeting his hometown cup in early March which is run over 2000m.
"He is a nice, fun horse to train and is qualified for the Big Dance this year and went pretty close in a $200,000 Handicap at Canberra recently.
"I might just have a think and see if we can stretch him out for the 2000m of the Wangaratta Cup in a bit over a month's time."
