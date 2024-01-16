OUR SAY: Abusing staff has no place in our hospitals - or anywhere else

Thirty to 40 a week. That's how many unpleasant, abusive and even criminal incidents Albury Wodonga Health staff have to endure on average.
The people who help us through some of our toughest times all too often become the targets of patients and families who are distressed, impatient, under pressure, affected by substances or simply lacking common courtesy and consideration.
An 80 per cent jump in occupational violence and aggression over the past year - 80 per cent - has led the Border health service to introduce the initiative 'It's OK to Step Away'. This aims to promote awareness and confidence among staff members to help ensure a planned and co-ordinated response to potentially dangerous incidents.
No one who cares about our hospitals, and the people who run them, could object to such a campaign, but what a shame it has proven necessary. Why do so many of us find acting with restraint, thoughtfulness and empathy too great a challenge?
It's not only health care settings that experience such issues - signs reminding customers to treat staff members with respect are common in post offices and supermarkets. But with all the other stresses and circumstances that surround a hospital, our health care workers can be particularly exposed to unacceptable behaviour.
We must all support their right to step away when there's the risk of violence.
And we can only hope that such situations don't lead them to step away from health care all together.
