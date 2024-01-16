The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

There's a peaceful, easy feeling as The Australian Eagles share harmonies

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 17 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The internationally-celebrated Australian Eagles Show soars back this year with its Life In The Fast Lane Tour, which is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 9. Picture supplied
The internationally-celebrated Australian Eagles Show soars back this year with its Life In The Fast Lane Tour, which is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 9. Picture supplied

A chance encounter with a promoter in Queensland almost a decade ago led to the formation of The Australian Eagles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.