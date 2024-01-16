There's a peaceful, easy feeling as The Australian Eagles share harmonies

A chance encounter with a promoter in Queensland almost a decade ago led to the formation of The Australian Eagles.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
He had been to see a show at Redland City and was blown away by The Eagles covers in the set.
The Australian Eagles co-founder and lead guitarist Shayne Browne said the rest was history.
The Australian Eagles, featuring a five-piece band fronted by David and Michael Thompson, have been faithfully recreating the timeless classics that catapulted the Eagles to global stardom since 2015.
"The Eagles were such a timeless band and the vocal harmonies have always captured a time in history for people," Browne said.
Browne himself said he remembered clearly when he first discovered the sound of The Eagles.
"I was driving with my mother in the car in our HR Holden; it was 1973 and we were listening to The Eagles on the radio, singing Take It Easy," Browne said.
"I said to my mother that I wanted to play like that and she said I should go ahead and do that!
"I was 12 and playing drums at the time but it led me to have a side interest in guitar."
The internationally-celebrated Australian Eagles Show soars back this year with its Life In The Fast Lane Tour, which is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 9.
From the melodic Desperado and the high-octane Life in the Fast Lane to the soulful New Kid in Town, the heart-warming Take it to the Limit and the electric Heartache Tonight, the show offers an authentic Eagles experience.
The band will also pay homage to the solo hits of Joe Walsh, Don Henley and the late Glenn Frey.
The Eagles, formed in Los Angeles in 1971, achieved legendary status with five number-one singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, six number-one albums and more than 150 million records sold.
Their Eagles Greatest Hits album remains one of the best-selling albums of the 20th century.
Linda Ronstadt shared a close and enduring musical connection with The Eagles and played a role in shaping the sound of the 1970s California rock scene.
Ronstadt introduced the band to audiences by featuring them as her backup band on tour, helping to raise their profile.
This collaborative and influential relationship between Linda Ronstadt and The Eagles left an indelible mark on rock history and this will be celebrated within the show featuring special guest - The Linda Ronstadt Story.
Following her success with The Johnny Cash June Carter Show and The Songs Of Dolly Parton, Brooke McMullen will take the stage with the Australian Eagles to perform Ronstadt's beloved hits such as Blue Bayou, You're No Good, Poor Poor Pitiful Me and So Easy.
The Australian Eagles Show will run at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 9, at 8pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.