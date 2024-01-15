No further police action after motorbike rider hits bus in Wodonga

No further police action will be taken after a motorbike crashed into a bus in Wodonga last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The collision occurred on Melrose Drive, near the intersection of Heckendorf Road, and left the rider with serious injuries.
Witnesses said the 22-year-old man had been travelling at speed.
He was taken to Albury hospital then to Melbourne for treatment, and survived his injuries.
Police said no legal action would be taken.
Meanwhile officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate an unrelated bus and cyclist crash on Melrose Drive from December 4.
A woman riding a bike with her son in a child seat seat was struck near Brockley Street.
A police spokeswoman said charges hadn't been pressed in that matter and the investigation continued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.