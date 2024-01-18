Tools down: Men's shed members fear 'eviction' will leave them baseless

A bitter dispute has erupted between a North East men's support group and Indigo Shire Council over a building on a pocket of land next to the Kiewa River.
Members of the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed fear their group will be left in limbo with nowhere to meet when they are "evicted" from their site on April 1.
The group's managers joked they might "chain themselves" to their shed if the bulldozers moved in at the Kiewa Valley site on Kiewa East Road.
The council, however, insists the "loan" to the men's shed of the building, once owned by North East Catchment Management Authority, was always temporary.
The council, which now owns the land, said community consultation had indicated most locals want the land on the banks of the Kiewa River to be used as a family space for everyone.
But men's shed president Jack Britton said the plans for the river access park "had always included the men's shed".
He dismissed an idea of relocating to Coulston Park.
"Work on all those things in the Coulston Park master plan will probably be around 20 years away," Mr Britton said.
"We approached the council about putting a security fence around our men's shed and had a meeting with all the councillors about it and it just completely turned around, they had a different agenda.
"They decided that they they didn't want us here and said that we shouldn't have been there in the first place.
"Nearly three months ago they gave us a $2000 grant to upgrade our power, then on the 15th of December I got a letter to say they weren't renewing our licence and that they would put our stuff in storage.
"So our stuff will be in a shipping container until a site becomes available - but what do we do while those tools are being stored - we have nowhere to go."
Mr Britton said the existing building was perfect. "We're prepared to move but we want to stay where we are until we have a place to move to," he said. "What if it takes five years? We're all getting old.
"The men's shed is a real need for the community here, and we have the support of the community."
The Kiewa River Community Park project has a budget of $180,000 (partially government grant funded) and a completion date of May 1, 2024.
The council said the plan was to revitalise the former NECMA depot site into a hub for "building social connections, passive recreation and community access to the Kiewa River".
"Council staff have been working with the men's shed to find an alternative location and are currently exploring several options for a long-term permanent home," it said.
Council chief executive Trevor Ierino said the agreement to use the shed was "only ever a temporary arrangement".
"We are very supportive of the work of the men's shed," Mr Ierino said. "Council understands the health and wellbeing benefits for the community of connecting through the men's shed activities.
"We are committed to working collaboratively with members to find a permanent home and to seek grant funding opportunities to build a purpose-built facility."
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed secretary Ian Kerr said there were concerns about the condition of the river front which was fenced off.
"It's got to be fenced off - the whole project is to be a safe place for families, kids," he said.
Life Saving Victoria, which conducts studies on waterways deemed to be dangerous, said it had been working with Indigo Shire Council in an advisory role.
A spokesman said they had no findings that the area was dangerous and that LSV would be prepared to provide a risk assessment.
Community ambulance officer Aaron Wallace, who lives in Tangambalanga, posted his support for a community park on social media.
"Community ask yourself - do you want an area for community to have markets and a space by the river?" he posted.
"Half of the reserve is taken by one group. Come on, let's be fair here. The area was always to be community space. Maybe a place in the industrial area as it's developed for a men's shed.
"Sorry, but I have been on several committees for a river reserve and at no time was it to have half the space taken up by a men's shed.
"I support a men's shed ... but I want to see this area developed for all community and visitors to enjoy. A shed for the group can be located anywhere in the community.
"I vote the area be developed as a reserve area."
