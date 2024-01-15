Man in custody following two recent fires at his Wodonga home

A man who was burnt in a house fire remains in custody on unrelated matters.
There have been two recent fires at Michael Hogan's Hereford Street home.
The premises suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, and was left uninhabitable.
A neighbour put the flames out before police and fire crews attended.
Hogan faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16, on unrelated matters.
Details of the charges weren't read out, but are believed to involve domestic violence.
Police said they had concerns for his partner's safety.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said Hogan had been "apprehended over the Christmas shutdown period" and time was needed to take instructions.
While Hogan didn't seek release on Tuesday, Mr Patel flagged a bail application could be made at some point.
The court heard Hogan took different medications, some of which he had not been able to access in custody.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Hogan should be reviewed by a medical practitioner.
The matter will return to court on February 20.
