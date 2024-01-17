Old school car enthusiast Bernie Allan - 'a Wodonga legend' - passes away at 75

A man described as a legend of Wodonga's performance car enthusiasts' community has passed away at 75.
For nearly 40 years, Bernie's Auto Spares was the place to go if you needed a hard-to-find part for your beloved street machine - or even if you were just keen for a friendly chat.
Wodonga businesswoman Samantha O'Connor said her father, Bernie Allan, was well known not only among Wodonga enthusiasts but around the region.
Mr Allan, who was born in Kilmore, Victoria, died after a fall on January 9 while he was on his first holiday since his wife, Christine, died in 2022.
"Dad was retired but he was certainly guiding me along the way with my two businesses, guiding me right until the very end," Mrs O'Connor said.
"Seventy-five is way too young, Dad was so fit and healthy. He had been in Rockhampton and was travelling down the coast; the accident happened near Bundaberg."
Mr Allan opened a service station in Lavington in 1975, then decided to invest in a business in Wodonga and opened up Bernie's Auto Spares on Thomas Mitchell Drive.
He expanded and shifted to High Street in 1979 which he ran for 37 years until he retired in 2016.
"He loved cars with a passion, he drove various cars through the years but not a hot rod, although that was what he specialised in, performance spare parts," Mrs O'Connor, an only child, said.
"If you had a modified car, he had the parts for that - if you wanted specialised parts, he was the bloke to go to.
"A lot of people knew him, when he walked down the street he'd say hi to everybody, he knew everybody.
"People walking down High Street used to come in to the shop, not always to buy anything, but just to have a good chat with him."
Mrs O'Connor described her father as old school - he was more likely to appreciate a classic Holley carburettor than a modern fuel injection system.
She said while her dad loved high performance machines, he preferred people to high-tech gadgets.
"Dad was an old fashioned gentleman, he didn't have a computer, didn't want to know anything about computers," Mrs O'Connor said.
"He always helped out the community with anything that anybody needed. If he found somebody that was really struggling, he'd help them out as well. He was a very generous man."
Mr Allan sold the remaining spare parts stock at a pop-up store in Wodonga last year - and then went on to find a new pastime.
"He became a hobby farmer, had a place at Chiltern, he loved the land and ran cattle on it and just tinkered around on the farm," Mrs O'Connor said.
Mrs O'Connor said her father's funeral was likely to be in late January or early February, arranged through Conway Funeral Home.
