The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Obituary

Old school car enthusiast Bernie Allan - 'a Wodonga legend' - passes away at 75

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
January 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernie Allan pictured at his first auto spare parts shop on Thomas Mitchell Drive in the 1970s. Picture supplied
Bernie Allan pictured at his first auto spare parts shop on Thomas Mitchell Drive in the 1970s. Picture supplied

A man described as a legend of Wodonga's performance car enthusiasts' community has passed away at 75.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.