Tasered man facing multiple sets of charges after Wodonga street arrest

A man who was Tasered after fleeing police in a Wodonga street has faced court on multiple sets of charges.
Justin Wayne Percy was arrested on December 22, a day after they sought information to locate him.
Witnesses said Percy had fled a vehicle on Mulqueeney Street before being Tasered and taken into custody.
It's unclear what charges he faces, but he has three sets of matters after being charged by police from the Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit, and Wodonga and Wangaratta general duties members.
A further corrections order breach has also been listed before the court.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said time would be needed for legal funding to be sought.
He said he would need to take instructions from Percy, with the matter adjourned to February 20.
Police also spoke to a man and searched his vehicle during Percy's arrest, but he was allowed to leave the scene.
