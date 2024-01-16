The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tasered man facing multiple sets of charges after Wodonga street arrest

January 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Percy was arrested by police in Wodonga on December 22. File photo
Justin Percy was arrested by police in Wodonga on December 22. File photo

A man who was Tasered after fleeing police in a Wodonga street has faced court on multiple sets of charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.