Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup just keeps on, keeping on

A long-time director of the Border's biggest basketball tournament says the relaxed feel is a major factor behind its success.
The Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup started in 1985 as a 28-team event and it now has 68 sides, starting with an opening night ceremony for the first time at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre on Monday night.
"Generally it's been held on the first day of competition, but the feedback was to have it earlier so players can focus on getting into games and the indications are it's worked pretty well, so that is probably what we will go with for the time being," ACJBC's Bert Bargeus said.
The near-week long tournament attracts around 3000 people to Albury-Wodonga, pouring an estimated $8 million into the economy.
"There's a number of reasons why it's been so successful," Bargeus offered.
"It's the time of the year, January is school holidays, so there's the opportunity for parents to take leave and come over here with their families, watch the games and enjoy Albury-Wodonga, there's a lot to like about that.
"We classify ourselves as a development tournament, it's not strictly a national championships that Basketball Australia would run.
"We can spread the teams out so instead of the states having an elite team only, in the case of South Australia, we might have three teams in that one age group.
"It's not the serious, sheep stations-type stuff of a national championship, it's a more relaxed feel.
"Over the years the tournament's always had a very good feel about it and people keep wanting to come back.
"I've found families who have had a number of kids here and sometimes it's more disappointing for the parents if their kids don't make the team than for the kids themselves (laughs)."
