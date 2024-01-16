Carpenter found with two knives as police searched for stolen Mercedes

Police concerns about a stolen vehicle led to an apprentice carpenter's vehicle being found with two illegal weapons.
An off-duty NSW officer called through concerns about a stolen red Mercedes Benz A250 after spotting the vehicle on Anzac Parade in Wodonga.
Wodonga police attended about 9.40pm on July 9 last year, and saw the stolen car speed off from a car wash near 7-Eleven.
Police believe the driver had spotted officers and fled.
While the driver got away, they made inquiries at the car wash which showed Kyle Matthews had been speaking to the driver.
He had been vacuuming his Ford Laser, and a woman in his vehicle had gotten into the Mercedes.
Police believed there may have been drugs in Matthews' car and conducted a search.
While no illegal substances were found, Matthews did have a credit card knife in his wallet and a folding knife in his waistband.
Matthews said he was a "chippy" and said one of the items was a tool, but gave no explanation for the other banned weapon.
The Wodonga court on Tuesday, January 16, was told he had a prior for possessing a prohibited weapon.
"The days of farmers and fishermen walking around with a Leatherman strapped to them or another tool are gone," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
Matthews agreed, but said "it's not like I was out there trying to rob somebody".
He was fined $750 plus costs of $136, and the weapons will be destroyed.
