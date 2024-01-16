Sydney's weather cricket 'curse' strikes again and this time Riverina's been hit

The inaugural Country Bash grand final has been postponed, due to the weather.
Riverina was scheduled to play Greater Illawarra in the decider on Wednesday afternoon at Sydney Showground Stadium, prior to the Big Bash game between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.
Sydney has a 90 per cent chance of receiving between 2-15 millimetres on Wednesday and when combined with earlier rain, it was decided to delay the T20 game.
A replacement date is yet to be announced.
The news of the postponement won't surprise cricket fans.
Sydney has the most washed-out days in Australian-based Test matches, with 26.
And the 'curse' has been prominent recently, with seven of the last eight New Year's Tests interrupted by rain.
Once a date is finalised, Riverina's hopes of claiming the title will still rest on blasting out two of Greater Illawarra's hottest batting prospects.
Ethan Debono and Bailey Abela opened the batting for NSW Country during last week's Australian Country Championships in Newcastle.
Debono posted 244 runs at 30.5, while schoolboy Abela struck 195 at 38.6, including a blistering 75 not out from only 47 deliveries against Victoria Country.
"Debono has made 1300 runs this season at all levels, while Abela's made 1600, so we'll be gunning for those two at the start," Riverina coach Trent Ball offered.
"Abela's a classy bat, while Debono is like (Riverina's) Ethan Bartlett, he hits them everywhere.
"The powerplay is what could determine the game."
Unlike the Big Bash, which has two powerplays, the Country Bash has only one, the first six overs.
If either Debono or Abela prove unstoppable in that stretch, it would be extremely difficult for the underdogs to claim the crown, despite their own class.
"We'll be looking for Ethan to accelerate off the mark and with Bailey at the other end, look to build that foundation," Greater Illawarra chairperson Jackson Surnam outlined.
All-rounder Jack McDonald is also a pivotal figure after destroying Newcastle with the ball in the northern pool final.
After Abela smashed an unbeaten 84 from 59 balls, with McDonald contributing 32 from 23 at No. 3, the latter then captured 5-22.
Newcastle claimed the 50-over title last month and has dominated NSW Country Cricket for the last 35 years, so any victory against it highlights the opposition's class.
In a unique move, Riverina had a practice match against a Cricket Albury-Wodonga International team on January 7.
It was a high standard clash with Riverina posting a thrilling eight-run win as Nic Whitelaw starred with 74 not out.
"We can improve in a couple of areas and we need to as well because in these big games you have to play the perfect match," Ball reasoned.
"We dropped a couple of chances so we need to clean that up and in our batting we lost two to three wickets to reverse sweeps and ramps and from what I saw in our team is just the class we have, so I don't think we need to be playing those shots as much, unless it's a last resort."
