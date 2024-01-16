Lack of water scaring off tourists prompts call for help from authority

The low level of the Murray River between lakes Hume and Mulwala is being blamed for a tourism dive, with a caravan park operator estimating he will lose up to $80,000 this holiday season.
Federation Council deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said the lack of water at Corowa had seen visitors cancel stays scheduled to last weeks and resulted in a safety hazard.
"It's not just the recreational users of speed boats, jet skis, the local rowing club have had an incident where their oars have actually hit the bottom or hit logs with the river being only 1.4 metres deep," Cr Whitechurch told the council meeting at Corowa on January 16.
"Out here at the main swimming area, at the lagoon, the water on Saturday was about 600 millimetres deep past the middle of the river.
"There was children, there was people in the middle of the river, and you had the potential for people on jet skis coming at them at 100 kilometres an hour around a sweeping bend."
Cr Whitechurch won unanimous support for a motion that will see himself, mayor Pat Bourke and council general manager Adrian Butler seek an urgent meeting with the Murray-Darling Basin Authority which manages water levels.
That forum would have the aim of forming a memorandum of understanding between the council and the MDBA "that would generate satisfactory river flows from Lake Hume and Mulwala from Boxing Day to Australia Day and other seasonal dates as required".
Bindaree Holiday Park owner Jason Barnes welcomed the prospect of such an arrangement, saying there needed to be more certainty for tourism businesses.
"We had water two weeks before Christmas and then they gradually drained it so the whole Christmas-New Year period it was pretty much unusable," Mr Barnes said.
"There seems to be no apparent care for tourism.
"If the river was at a much higher level we would probably still have 200 people in the park, we've got about 100.
"They come here to ski and when there's no water, they go.
"This business relies on repeat business and if you keep giving them no water they will eventually go elsewhere."
Mr Barnes estimated he would forego $50,000 to $80,000 because of the low water level deterring visitors, he said 10 families had come with long-term bookings and then decided to leave early due to the river's shallowness.
He pointed out to The Border Mail how he had mowed a strip of grass to cater to 40 speed boats and jet skis and there were only five or six sitting there.
Cr Whitechurch said the lack of water had also presented headaches for those downstream with the Barooga hotel publican and Berrigan Shire deputy mayor Carly Marriott also telling of visitors leaving abruptly.
"People are going home, it's not just here, it's all along the river between these two weirs and further downstream, Berrigan, Tocumwal, Barooga," he said.
"I've been contacted by a lot of people."
Cr Bourke echoed Cr Whitechurch's depiction.
"Right through that whole area, tourism was basically a non-event, people were turning up with their boats and leaving the next day because there was no opportunity (to use them)," Cr Bourke said.
He said there was a regional RAMJO council meeting slated for early February, with MDBA chair Angus Houston scheduled to attend, and he planned to raise the matter then.
MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds acknowledged the river was low for January.
"The main cause for this has been the flooding on the Goulburn and Campaspe rivers downstream," Mr Reynolds said.
"Unregulated flows have been declared in the River Murray system which means there is more water entering the Murray than will be able to be used.
"As a result, Hume releases have been reduced.
"With some Victorian and NSW storages spilling and providing further flows into the Murray this may keep releases lower than typically experienced at this time of year."
Asked if the MDBA would consider a MoU with Federation Council, Mr Reynolds avoided a direct response, citing the need to satisfy irrigators.
"Releasing water now when it is not required to meet irrigation demands would mean it would not be available later when entitlement holders need it," he said.
"Governments are unlikely to agree to arrangements that would impact on the reliability of water allocations."
