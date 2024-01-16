No bail bid by man facing attempted murder charge over Thurgoona shooting

A man facing an attempted murder charge over a Thurgoona shooting, and a woman accused of assisting him, will return to Albury court in March.
It's alleged Bush, 35, was armed with a loaded revolver on Henschke Avenue, the Hume and Hovell walking track next to the home, and at the Maryville Way house.
Charlene Cranshaw is accused of being an accessory before and after the armed robbery.
Mr Kanjo and Jorga Chung were allegedly robbed of a cardboard box with multiple vapes, the keys to a Toyota Corolla, a garage door remote and $930 in cash.
It's alleged an illegal gun was used in the incident.
Cranshaw was previously bailed and Bush remanded in custody.
The pair's matters were listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, January 16.
Cranshaw's bail was extended and Bush did not seek release.
Their matters will return to court on March 12.
Both are excused from attending if legally represented.
