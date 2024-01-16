Holiday town expansion tied to federal funding bid

Up to 1300 new housing lots could be laid out at Mulwala if Federation Council secures $10.8 million in federal funding for water and sewer infrastructure.
At its meeting on Tuesday, January 16, the council agreed to provide $1.2 million of its own money towards the project as required as part of the Commonwealth's Growing Regions program.
Federation will now submit its funding application to the government before a January 22 deadline.
If successful, works to open land north of the Mulwala canal have to begin by May 15 and be finished by December 2025.
The council's deputy general manager Jo Shannon said 700 lots would be available upon the completion of the project and a further 600 would come online in 2026.
The scheme involves a new $4.2 million five-megalitre reservoir, $4.1 million rising main and pump station and $3.7 million trunk water supply.
Mulwala-based councillor Andrew Kennedy said while there was no guarantee the project would be funded, there was a desperate need for home blocks.
"We're landlocked at the moment, nothing can get done in Mulwala because we've got nowhere to build on," Cr Kennedy said.
"(Munitions maker) Thales is upgrading and there is going to be huge extra employment there, they're screaming out for houses and you can't even rent a house in Yarrawonga-Mulwala at the moment."
Mayor Pat Bourke said the council had been "hamstrung" in being able to expand Mulwala and councillor Sally Hughes said the water and sewer works were infrastructure that is "desperately needed".
Meanwhile, councillor Gail Law drew unanimous support for her bid to have council advocate for better mobile phone coverage across South Corowa and industrial areas of the town.
Her motion was altered to reference the entirety of Federation's area with an emphasis on the Corowa black holes.
Politicians Sussan Ley and Justin Clancy as well managers of Telstra and Optus were urged to seek improvements.
Cr Law referenced the race club, golf links, businesses and householders as all suffering because of the unreliable phone reception.
"I feel for all these businesses and their need for mobile service," she said.
"In a town like Corowa a good mobile service is a necessity in operating a viable and successful business."
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said having worked for Telstra for seven years he was well aware of the ongoing frustration with poor coverage at South Corowa.
Ironically as he was speaking, Cr Law's mobile phone rang, prompting mayor Pat Bourke to quip that it was good to see she still had decent reception in that part of Corowa.
