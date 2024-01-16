The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Rising mozzie numbers prompt virus safety warning as wet weather lingers

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
January 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Burns, senior environmental health officer with Murrumbidgee Health operating the mosquito traps. Picture by Andrew Pearson.
Tony Burns, senior environmental health officer with Murrumbidgee Health operating the mosquito traps. Picture by Andrew Pearson.

Prolonged wet weather has led to an explosion in mosquito numbers across the Riverina, with the region's health authority warning people to protect themselves from bites and potential viruses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.