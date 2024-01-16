The Border Mail
Alleged hit-run driver facing additional charges after death of Benalla teen

Updated January 16 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Caleb Puttyfoot died nine days after the alleged hit and run collision in Benalla on August 4, 2023. File photo
A man accused of killing a Benalla pedestrian in a hit and run car crash will return to court next month.

