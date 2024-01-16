Alleged hit-run driver facing additional charges after death of Benalla teen

A man accused of killing a Benalla pedestrian in a hit and run car crash will return to court next month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Dylan Norman, 23, faces 10 charges following the August 4 incident last year.
Caleb Puttyfoot, 16, was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Norman as he walked across Bridge Street West.
A court was previously told the teenager was flung 40 metres in the air and landed heavily on a concrete median strip.
He suffered injuries including brain damage, a shattered pelvis, broken femur, bleeding from his abdomen and collapsed lungs.
He had been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and was on life support, but died nine days after the crash.
Norman, who is accused of trying to cover up damage to the Mitsubishi Triton he was allegedly driving, had initially been charged with four offences.
Detectives pressed further charges after Mr Puttyfoot died, with Norman now facing charges including driving in a manner dangerous causing death, failure to render assistance after an accident, careless driving and destroying evidence.
It's alleged he was disqualified from driving at the time of the crash.
The matter was listed in the Shepparton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16.
The case was adjourned to February 13.
Norman remains on bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.