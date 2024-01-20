Kristie battles breast cancer as she leads the fight for the greater good

Kristie Ivone was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, when she also learnt she had inherited a gene associated with four types of cancer.
The gene was linked to breast, pancreatic, prostate and ovarian cancer.
Soon after, the Charles Sturt University Albury-Wodonga employee also found it was legal for insurance companies to discriminate based on genetic information.
The mother-of-three children, aged two, five and six, with her husband Andrew, said this put their offspring in a precarious position, choosing between accessing information that improved their health prospects or facing the possibility of becoming uninsurable.
"I don't want there to be any disincentives for my children to fully understand their cancer risk," she said.
"This is a critical first step in being able to effectively screen and catch cancer early.
"It's how we should be running our health care system, in a way that promotes preventative and proactive approaches; it's also a more cost effective way to operate.
"I feel strongly about the need to legislate a total ban on genetic discrimination."
Australian life insurers can now request and use genetic testing results to underwrite their policies.
Monash University ethical, legal and social adviser in public health genomics, Dr Jane Tiller, monitored the impact of genetic discrimination in life insurance in her three-year research paper, Australian Genetics and Life Insurance Moratorium: Monitoring the Effectiveness and Response.
Dr Tiller said stakeholders across the board were concerned about genetic discrimination by life insurers.
"Australia is very much behind the rest of the world on this issue," she said.
"Canada has a complete ban on life insurers using genetic results; it's a very strong piece of legislation.
"The United Kingdom and Europe have stronger rules in place than Australia; the model that is most appropriate for Australia is a total ban like Canada."
Now the federal government is seeking public feedback on the future regulation of genetic testing in life insurance as a result of Dr Tiller's research.
Since 2019, there has been a partial moratorium on the use of genetic information by life insurers for policies under a certain threshold.
Dr Tiller's research found low confidence in that scheme with inadequate limits and poor compliance.
Ms Ivone said had she had her genetic information five years ago, her story would have been very different today.
She might have avoided the invasive and urgent cancer treatment of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, she now needed.
With a history of cancer in her family, Ms Ivone had always been vigilant about self-checking for changes in her body.
"The cruel irony is that having the gene I carry lends itself to developing breast cancer younger, before the regular mammogram screening kicks in," Ms Ivone said.
"So for those who don't know they have the gene, or choose not to test because of the insurance implications, they are left waiting for a lump to appear.
"By then the cancer may be much further progressed; it's also more difficult and expensive to treat by then.
"This isn't the most effective or efficient way to run our health system."
Dr Tiller said Australians already had wide access to genetic testing.
She said research done at Monash University also showed hundreds of people at risk of disease based on their genetic profile.
"Within five or 10 years every Australian will be offered genetic testing," Dr Tiller said.
"Most people don't even know about genetic discrimination until they have genetic counselling and they're asked if they'd thought about life insurance."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said on the whole people would be unaware of the partial moratorium on the disclosure to their life insurance company of results of any genetic testing.
He commended Ms Ivone on her advocacy for positive change through her lived experience.
"Genetic discrimination could potentially have an impact on any one of us and our loved ones," he said.
"Certainly Canada seems to be considered the gold standard in the world in taking a complete ban against it.
"The experiences in Canada, France and the United Kingdom tell us life insurers won't see costs spiral out of control or make the industry unviable."
Ms Ivone had already made her submission to the public consultation on genetic discrimination in life insurance underwriting.
She urged anyone with an interest to do the same.
"It is a loophole in our health system that directly affects health and lives and needs closing," she said.
"There's no need to force people to make an impossible decision that could have such a huge impact on their health and life, like in my case.
"The diagnosis has been hard on our family; I have three young children who are six, five and nearly three.
"My husband Andrew is my rock and biggest support; we are finding new routines at home.
"I also have a wonderful network of family and friends; this has been one of the silver linings from my diagnosis, I couldn't do this without them."
Submissions for the public consultation are open until Wednesday, January 31.
They can be sent to: genetictestinglifeinsurance@treasury.gov.au.
The consultation paper can be found at: treasury.gov.au/consultation/c2023-467047
