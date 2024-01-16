Heavy rain, flash flooding flagged in North East severe weather warning

A severe weather warning has been issued for the North East on Wednesday, January 17.
The Bureau of Meteorology's advice message says Wodonga, Corryong, Bright, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller and surrounds may be affected.
"A very humid air mass drawn from the tropics will move over Victoria during Wednesday," the bureau said.
"This air mass will lift ahead of an approaching cold front, resulting in areas of rain with embedded heavy shower and thunderstorm activity.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for parts of the North East and far northern parts of Gippsland from late Wednesday morning.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 80 millimetres are likely, with 24-hourly totals of 80 to 120 millimetres possible."
The bureau said some isolated intense rainfall areas might receive 100 millimetres of rain, which might lead to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding.
Conditions are forecast to ease from the west during Wednesday night.
The Victorian State Emergency Service advises people to stay informed and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather, such as floodwater, debris, damaged buildings and trees down.
What you should do:
Park your car undercover and away from trees.
Be prepared for flash flooding.
Stay inside if conditions outside appear dangerous.
Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.
When preparing your property, ensure you take appropriate safety precautions and do so well before the severe weather arrives.
If you are camping:
Be aware of local conditions. Rivers can rise quickly with little to no warning.
Camp on higher ground away from creeks, rivers, streams, and other waterways.
If you are driving:
If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.
Drive slowly and obey all road signs. Never drive through floodwater.
Be aware of road hazards such as mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.
For road closure information, check the VicTraffic website, contact your local council or call VicRoads (13 11 70).
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call triple zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The potential impacts of severe weather in your area include:
Building damage
Fallen trees and branches
Flash flooding
Landslides
Overflowing drains and gutters
Damage to vehicles
Flooding in properties and homes
Dangerous road conditions
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
