Homeowner calls for council action on drains as flooding fears remain high

A Rutherglen homeowner fears he won't be able to afford his next insurance bill from flooding if issues with drainage in his street aren't resolved.
Noel Halton's Hunter Street home was inundated in January 2022 after a huge storm passed through the town and forced his family to live elsewhere for almost 12 months.
While rain of that magnitude hasn't hit since, water went through his garage and threatened to climb into the house again after a heavy fall on Christmas Day, 2023.
Mr Halton said construction of a new Indigo North Health aged care complex across the road, which will replace the Glenview nursing home, started about three months ago and would only add to the problem if better infrastructure wasn't put in place by Indigo Council.
"You get a bit frustrated with it all," he said.
"The last discussion I had was around about 12 months ago with an engineer. He said when the Glenview development started they were going to put in new infrastructure all the way through the paddock down the road, proper concrete drains, culverts and lower the road.
"It's been going for three months now and nothing has started with the drainage. The problem is now whenever it rains fairly heavily, we're actually getting all the water off that block coming into the same drain and it's backing up.
"I understand it was a really big rain event when we got flooded that time and you can't stop something like it. The biggest problem was when it flooded it took so long for that water to flow away because it had nowhere to go.
"I can handle water coming through the garage, but when it's starting to come into your house it's a bit ridiculous. I'm just scared that we're going get flooded out again one day and we're going to be in the same position.
"We're still covered by insurance, but my fear is if it happens again we're not going to get covered or they'll put it that far out of reach like they've done with the people in northern NSW that you can't afford the insurance payments."
Indigo Council director of infrastructure Ian Ellett said the aged care development had measures in place to limit peak stormwater flows to pre-development levels and revealed plans for new infrastructure.
"Construction of a retarding basin at the Nott Street-Hunter Street corner of the site will occur as part of the development and as recommended in our stormwater review, which was conducted in 2017," he said.
"The replacement of the existing culvert crossing under Hunter Street with a larger culvert and the regrading and lowering of the Gooramadda main drain are programmed for next financial year."
Mr Halton said better maintenance of drains was required to help water flows.
"It seems they don't have any scheduled maintenance, it's only until you complain. I understand they're busy and there's probably a lack of resources, but I pay rates just like anyone else," he said.
"There's a gum tree that has lifted the ground up and the water gets to there and it all backs up there and stays.
"When it rains, the drain fills up and the silt gets in there and it starts to build up and starts banking up all the way down on both sides of the street.
"When we had rain, the council used to get in with an excavator and remove all the silt out of there.
"Christmas Day we had a pretty big downpour and water came through our garage and the nature strips had water over them all along the street. I put in a complaint and they came about four days later and did a little bit of whipper snipping around one of the drain holes, which has done nothing."
Mr Ellett said council wasn't required to cut high grass and remove silt unless it was impeding the flow of stormwater.
"Bare earth drains are much more susceptible to erosion and scour and require significantly more maintenance to keep them functional," he said.
"Although not required to, most owners in urban areas do mow their nature strips and swale drains.
"Maintenance is consistent with their required function.
"The drains in Hunter Street are considered appropriate and have much higher flow capacity than modern kerb and guttering."
Mr Halton hoped to set up a meeting with one of the council's engineers or town planners in the near future to provide him assurance work would be completed.
"I'm worried it's going to get to a point where Glenview is finished, there's more water coming in and the infrastructure hasn't been put in place around it. These drains have been here for 100 years, they've done nothing to it, but Rutherglen is getting bigger and they're building more homes," he said.
