Border builder's helipad proposal has nearby residents in a spin

An application for a helipad within a Wodonga industrial estate has fired up homeowners in the vicinity.
Afonso Building Solutions has applied to Wodonga Council to build a helipad on Webber Harris Court, part of a new industrial estate alongside Victoria Cross Parade in the city's south.
Residents alerted The Border Mail to the application amendment, with concerns like environmental risks, threats to wildlife and potential devaluing of properties raised in the White Box Rise Community Facebook group.
Afonso Building Solutions has been contacted for comment.
A report compiled by Urban Fields Consulting on behalf of Afonso Building Solutions stated "the helipad is intended to improve connections and efficiencies for the site owner to their other regional offices and work sites" and that it was not anticipated to impact future development and use of adjoining land.
Proposed operating times listed in the report were 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 9pm on weekends, with a limit of four flights per day.
Arrivals and departures are planned directly towards the Murray Valley Highway (north east of the site) and not expected to cross residential land within the White Box Rise estate.
The proposed helipad site is about 420 metres from dwellings on Axford Boulevard to the west, 430 metres from residences on Anzac Parade to the north, 430 metres from homes on Starbush Road to the north east and an estimated 380 metres from accommodation at the Blazing Stump Hotel to the east.
"The helipad has not been designed or illuminated to operate outside daylight hours," the report stated.
"During winter months (AEST hours), the departure and arrival times will fall in a smaller time window recognising reduced daylight hours."
The report stated no fuel would be stored on the site with mobile fuelling to take place.
"The client has advised that the site will include the use of a 'Robinson R44' or equivalent helicopter. The described helicopter is understood to have an empty weight of 683 kilograms and maximum gross weight of 1134 kilograms, and hence would be subject to the EPA guideline 150 metres minimum separation distance," the report read.
"With distances of greater than 380 metres between the helicopter landing site and the nearest sensitive uses, the proposal will adequately address the nominated distance separation requirement."
On December 7, 2023, Wodonga Council requested further information from Afonso Building Solutions to support the helipad application, including details on earthworks, drainage, car parking and proposed conflicts with a tree.
The information was required by 5pm on Monday, February 5, to keep the application active.
Urban Fields Consulting responded on December 20, 2023, and felt it addressed the concerns raised by Wodonga Council.
A request was also made for a 60-day extension on the lapse of the application should the response not meet the council's criteria.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin encouraged those with concerns to speak up.
"The proposed development is in an industrial area and having planning permits open for community consultation gives local people the opportunity to have their say," he said.
"The times proposed for possible usage of the site are for times of day when you would expect noise to emanate from any industrial area.
"Safety issues I have seen raised on social media can all be addressed and managed as part of the process."
The application can be viewed on Wodonga Council's website or at its Hovell Street offices and any objections to the proposal must be made in writing with reasons for the objection and how the objector would be affected.
