Builders going bust: Red tape, not lack of financial nous 'the problem'

Victorian builders are still feeling the squeeze with 45 declaring themselves insolvent last November - however, Border operators are better off with only one folding in the same month.
The November figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics follows a statewide total of 64 building and construction insolvencies last October, 52 in September and 86 in August.
Two Border builders went under between August and October. Combined figures from the Murray (NSW) and Hume regions show 14 construction companies have collapsed since July 2021.
Master Builders Victoria said it was unclear what the primary driver had been for sole traders in other areas of the state to make the decision to leave the sector.
"But it does raise the potential question about what level of business and financial skills some of those business owners had," MBV chief executive Michaela Lihou said.
"We know from speaking to our members that they're looking for small business support training and that's an area where we are trying to add extra support in 2024."
Albury-Wodonga MBA president Dale Paddle, who is managing director for building company Cavalier Homes, said "unbearable red tape" was causing stress for many builders.
"I think there are plenty of builders out there that are smart enough to get decent accountants and lawyers and people around them to just function and set their business up properly," he said.
"I welcome MBV helping to upskill the industry, that is certainly to be applauded, it's good of them to do that," Mr Paddle said, referring to a MBV program being launched in February with the Melbourne Business School aimed to help struggling builders.
"But I'd say the biggest problem in our industry is how the regulations keep changing, the red tape, the National Construction Code changes.
"It is getting harder and harder to build it or to get a house ready to start - that's why some of these blokes need a hand like this.
"Getting the house out from when you meet a client, when you start to turn ground is now taking longer than it does to build the house - building the house is the easy bit.
"Every time you hear a politician say we're all about reducing red tape, and making it easier, and making housing more affordable, they're lying.
"Because everything they do creates more red tape, which then creates more headaches for builders."
Deputy Liberal leader and Opposition spokesperson for industry Sussan Ley said the dire state of the construction industry was revealed with 1387 insolvencies over the six months to December 2023 compared with 565 over the same period in 2021.
Ms Ley said said more construction companies had become insolvent in this financial year than in 2021-22 and that bankruptcies in the construction industry were now twice the pre-COVID level.
"Labor bet the house on the National Reconstruction Fund ... it is not 'open for business' and is not delivering any support," she said.
"The NRF is the wrong policy at the wrong time, struggling Aussie manufacturers don't need Anthony Albanese as a business partner, they need cheaper power bills, less red tape, and their government to deliver an economic plan."
