Border stars put on dancing shoes for 10th edition of cancer fundraiser

Eleven Border personalities will hit the dance floor for the 10th edition of an annual Border cancer fundraiser.
Cancer Council NSW launched the 2024 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer on Friday, January 19, with participants from business, sport and media backgrounds featured in the lineup.
The gala event is set for Friday, May 10, at the Albury Entertainment Centre, with the stars challenged to step out of their comfort zones and learn a dance routine within eight weeks to be performed live in front of an audience of more than 500 people, while raising funds to support people affected by cancer.
Kade Bell-Chambers (KBC Plumbing), Kath Fraser (Pampourri Hair Design), Kirsten Sargent (Frankk Marketing), Leonie Mooney (Wodonga Raiders Netball Club), Mat Ralston (Hairhouse Warehouse), Phil Bullivant (777 Automotive), Rachel Anderson (TAFE NSW), Sarah Krieg (ABC Goulburn Murray), David de Koeyer (Redbank Events), Tracey Knight (Signs By Knight) and Gabrielle Gray (The Shed Company) were revealed as this year's contestants at the launch at Soden's Hotel.
Participants were paired up with Border and North East dance teachers and assigned a dance style, with training to commence in March before the big event.
Cancer Council community fundraising co-ordinator Brianna Carracher said she was excited to see what this year's lineup has in store.
"This marks the 10th year of Stars of the Border which we are so excited to be able to celebrate the huge achievements of this much loved community fundraiser," she said.
"During this time, the community has raised over $1 million for local Cancer Council initiatives, which is an outstanding result.
"Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs like Border Transport to Treatment for people affected by cancer."
For more information, visit stars.cancercouncil.com.au.
