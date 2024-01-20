The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Border stars put on dancing shoes for 10th edition of cancer fundraiser

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 21 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lineup of 11 Border personalities gather at Soden's Hotel on Friday, January 19, for the launch of the 10th annual Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer. Picture supplied
A lineup of 11 Border personalities gather at Soden's Hotel on Friday, January 19, for the launch of the 10th annual Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer. Picture supplied

Eleven Border personalities will hit the dance floor for the 10th edition of an annual Border cancer fundraiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.