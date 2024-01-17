Top Practical Tips To Follow When Designing With Vintage Decor

Discover seven top practical tips to follow when designing with vintage decor.

Whether it's a classic 70s brown leather sofa, the kaleidoscopic glow of a Tiffany lamp, or a quintessential Eames-inspired lounge chair, vintage decor and furniture are a great way to add character and history to our homes.



But before you go on the shopping spree of your life, it's essential to ensure that you're making wise design choices that align with your lifestyle.



A home that's peppered with gorgeous vintage pieces may be aesthetically pleasing, but what's the point if your space isn't exactly practical or liveable?

The good news is that striking this elusive balance doesn't have to be a complicated or stressful affair.



In this article, we share seven top practical tips to follow when designing with vintage decor.



If you're looking to strike the perfect balance between modern-day functionality and retro aesthetics, read on to find out more.

One: Invest In Protection For Your Quality Pieces

The term "quality over quantity" is true in a myriad of contexts, but especially so when it comes to investing in vintage decor. So if you do have some unique, one-of-a-kind furnishings in your home, you'll want to ensure that your renters content insurance policy provides adequate cover for all of those quality pieces.

We also highly recommend that you go for quality over quantity when you shop for vintage furnishings. These unique pieces often shine the brightest when you select a few standout pieces rather than cluttering your space with numerous cheap or low quality items. Trust us when we say that investing in quality vintage pieces will not only stand the test of time but also elevate your home's atmosphere, making it a truly unique, captivating, and luxurious space.

Additionally, you'll also want to be wary of cheap imitations. To ensure you're snagging an authentic piece and not a reproduction, be sure to look out for signs of authenticity. This includes certificates of authenticity, labels, and details of the maker's location.

Two: Practicality Is Paramount

When incorporating vintage decor into your humble abode, practicality should be at the forefront of your decision-making process. The most important thing to consider when choosing your decor is their functionality; do they align with your lifestyle, or are they simply ornamental?

That vintage fridge from the 1960s that you found on Facebook Marketplace might look cute and all, but is it really going to be able to meet your modern day needs? Does that vintage desk you have your eye on really have enough space to house your computer, paperwork, stationery and other home office essentials?

To ensure that you're prioritising practicality, be sure to look out for vintage pieces that offer both style and utility, ensuring they enhance your daily life rather than becoming burdensome novelties or knick-knacks that just collect dust. This approach guarantees that your vintage decor not only looks great but also serves a purpose, making it a valuable addition to your home.

Three: Seamlessly Blend Vintage With Modern

Speaking of practicality, while vintage decor can lend a rustic and unique character to your home, it's essential to strike a harmonious balance by incorporating modern elements into your space. This can be as easy as swapping your dining chairs out for a groovy set from the 70s, pairing a modular sofa with a charming vintage coffee table, or using vintage artwork to add warmth to a minimalist space.

Not to mention, the inclusion of modern day must-haves such as smart home technology and energy-efficient appliances will ensure that your home remains conducive to modern day living. The last thing you want is for your space to feel like the set of a period drama (unless you want it to, of course), and embracing the best of both worlds will help to create a dynamic living space that is as functional as it is stylish.

Four: Choose Antique Lighting

When it comes to infusing your home with vintage charm, it's crucial to overlook the importance of vintage and antique lighting. While modern lighting options like LED down lights are energy-efficient and functional, they can at times look and feel sterile and boring. Antique lighting, on the other hand, offers a completely different dimension to your interior design.

For example, vintage chandeliers, wall sconces, and antique table or floor lamps can all serve as stunning focal points that not only add a touch of nostalgia to your space, but also tick all the boxes when it comes to functionality.

When selecting the perfect antique lighting for your space, take into consideration the era and style that aligns with your interior design vision. Whether you opt for a gothic crystal chandelier, a timeless Tiffany lamp, or a mid-century modern pendant, antique lighting can be the crowning jewel that takes your space to the next level of retro chic.

Five: Consider Updating or Refurbishing Vintage Pieces

If you're someone who loves getting your hands dirty, you'll be pleased to know that one of the most inexpensive and practical ways of injecting some vintage charm into your space is by updating or refurbishing vintage pieces that may have seen better days.

Before you dismiss that old dresser that is sitting in the corner of an op shop, or those weathered wooden chairs that you found in your grandma's garage, think about the potential hidden beneath the wear and tear. With a little creativity and elbow grease, you can easily breathe new life into these treasures.

For starters, consider sanding down pieces, followed by a fresh new coat of paint. Some great options for furniture include chalk paint and mineral paint, both of which offer a wide range of colours and ease of application and durability.

Next, think about swapping out old, tarnished hardware such as cabinet pulls and knobs with modern alternatives such as brushed nickel, chrome or matte black hardware which will instantly revitalise dated furniture.

When it comes to reupholstering, the world is truly your oyster. Head to your local Spotlight or fabrics store, where you'll discover an endless array of fabrics in different patterns, textures, and colours. Whether you prefer a luxurious velvet, fluffy boucle, or a vibrant patterned fabric, you can handpick the material that perfectly complements your vintage furniture.

Learn everything you need to know about updating upholstery here.

Six: Create A Liveable Space, Not A Museum

Have you ever visited someone's home, only to discover their exquisite antiques safely encased behind glass, doomed to never see the light of day? While it's totally understandable to want to protect your precious vintage items or furniture, the last thing you want is to create a space that feels like the inside of a history museum.

For starters, get rid of the idea that your vintage decor needs to be off-limits or confined to pristine displays. Instead, embrace your vintage pieces and allow them to add not just aesthetics, but value to your space. That antique rosewood dining table? Use it for family gatherings and late night dinners with friends. Those classic armchairs? Make them your go-to spot for relaxation with your fur-baby and reading.

By adopting this approach, you'll not only cultivate a welcoming atmosphere but also infuse your space with the genuine stories and history that vintage decor brings. It's the perfect way to transform your home into a cosy sanctuary where the past and present harmoniously coexist, providing both comfort and nostalgia for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Seven: Add A Splash Of Personality

Finally, don't forget to add a splash of personality to your vintage decor. Vintage decor is gorgeous and interesting on its own, sure, but there's no point in curating a space that is void of personal touch. It's your home, after all.

So consider displaying quirky artwork, family photographs and cherished memorabilia alongside your vintage decor. You could even encase these personal touches in vintage frames, to keep with the theme. Nothing wrong with a bit of matchy matchy!

Ultimately, these are the personal touches that transform your humble home from a beautifully curated showcase into a warm and inviting sanctuary, where every piece has a meaning and a place in your heart.

