Man previously ejected from Wodonga court has some charges dropped

A man who was thrown out of Wodonga court last year has made a much calmer appearance as charges against him were dropped.
He returned to the venue on Wednesday, January 17, with about a dozen supporters with messages on shirts.
Three police officers were brought in to the court amid safety concerns.
One supporter's shirt stated "Covid was an IQ test" and another stated he was a "freedom warrior".
Lord had faced charges of careless driving and failing to stop after a Tallangatta car crash on April 26, but the charges were dropped.
It's unclear why the charges were withdrawn.
Lord still faces charges after allegedly attacking a policeman at Rutherglen on November 15.
Lord allegedly attacked the officer, including by kicking him in the head, and tried to take his Taser.
The officer was hospitalised and had been unable to return to work.
That case will return to the court on February 8.
