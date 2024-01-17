Frankies will roll out a new store in Lavington driven by demand for pastries

West Albury milk bar and bakery Frankies will dramatically scale up when it opens a second business in the heart of Lavington before Easter.
It will have a new shopfront and shift its entire bakery production to the premises formerly occupied by Fruit Shack on Wagga Road.
There will be a viewing window to the bread and pastry kitchen as part of the extensive fit-out.
It will employ a dozen staff in addition to 16 - including four apprentice bakers - already working in West Albury.
Frankies owner Cody Morrison-Thompson said he had been on the lookout for a new site for the bakery side of the business for two years.
Together with Albury chef Matt Richter, Morrison-Thompson had taken over Frankies in October 2021 from its founders, Nate and Sarah Jane Wilkins. Richter had since left.
"I was on the lookout for a second place almost straight away," he said.
"It was obvious that we had quickly outgrown the West Albury site for its baking capacity.
"We could have grown it by 700 per cent but we were limited by space constraints.
"We had a fish and chip shop that turned into a patisserie!"
The Lavington business will be a grab and go patisserie and bakery, offering pastries, bagels and egg and bacon muffins but not burgers like the West Albury site.
He trained at The Bended Elbow and Albury Manor House before becoming head chef at Restaurant 579 on Olive.
Morrison-Thompson said Frankies had been baking seven days a week to fill retail and wholesale orders since May 2023.
He said it was a labour-intensive process to make laminated pastries; it took three days for a croissant and five days for an almond croissant.
"It's a very interesting process," Morrison-Thompson said.
"People are blindsided about the process behind it.
"We think the viewing window will bring up the value of our product because then people can understand what goes into it.
"We'll be able to make 2000 pastries a day plus our other range of products like the buns for our burgers and bagels, which would be new to the mix."
Morrison-Thompson said they made all of their products from scratch at Frankies.
He said they went through 700 kilograms of Australian-made Pepe Saya butter and two tonnes of flour a month.
"That is only going to increase," he said.
"We make everything on site at West Albury other than the mayo - due to laws around that.
"We get our mince from Borella Butchery.
"We only use premium ingredients; I blew six discs in my back a few years ago and to come back to the job you have to be passionate about what you do."
Morrison-Thompson said he planned to expand their catering offerings, particularly for weddings.
Having done his own wedding when he married Madeline in 2022, he already had two wedding jobs booked soon.
"We really want to grow our wedding trade," he said.
"I love the experience you get at a restaurant but weddings are very, very rewarding because you get to blow people's minds away on the most special day of their life."
Pending building plans, Frankies will open at 325 Wagga Road in time for Easter.
