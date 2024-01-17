The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Frankies will roll out a new store in Lavington driven by demand for pastries

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frankies owner Cody Morrison-Thompson will open a second venue on the Border, which will allow him to rapidly expand bakery production. Picture by James Wiltshire
Frankies owner Cody Morrison-Thompson will open a second venue on the Border, which will allow him to rapidly expand bakery production. Picture by James Wiltshire

West Albury milk bar and bakery Frankies will dramatically scale up when it opens a second business in the heart of Lavington before Easter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.