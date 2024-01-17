Police seek help to identify pair after items stolen from Wodonga business

Wodonga police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a High Street business.
Two people attended the store and allegedly took several items without paying on December 11.
The thefts occurred about 5pm.
Police on Wednesday, January 17, released images of two women they believe can assist.
Call (02) 6049 2600 with information.
