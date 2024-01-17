The Border Mail
Angry man who pulled crossing lady, 82, to ground, 'behaved appallingly'

January 17 2024 - 3:00pm
Ryan Tyson Pilmer assaulted an 82-year-old crossing supervisor outside Melrose Primary School in 2021. Picture supplied
An agitated man who pulled a crossing lady aged in her 80s to the ground in front of school children has been told his actions were absolutely appalling.

