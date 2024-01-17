Angry man who pulled crossing lady, 82, to ground, 'behaved appallingly'

An agitated man who pulled a crossing lady aged in her 80s to the ground in front of school children has been told his actions were absolutely appalling.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ryan Tyson Pilmer was fuming when the Melrose Primary School crossing worker took down details of his vehicle after he performed an illegal U-turn.
Pilmer had attended the Silva Drive school in Wodonga about 8am on June 25, 2021, before performing the U-turn.
After dropping off two children, he got out of his car and stormed towards the victim.
"You took my number, why?" he shouted at the 82-year-old woman.
She replied that Pilmer had performed the banned driving manoeuvre, and Pilmer demanded to see a sign showing it was prohibited.
The Wodonga court heard Pilmer dragged the woman to the ground so hard, she thought her arm would come out of its socket.
Bystanders helped the victim, who needed medical treatment.
"I didn't drag her and I never grabbed her, I can swear on that," he told police in July 2021.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Pilmer, who admitted to a charge of recklessly causing injury, would have been jailed if he had forced the victim to give evidence during a contested hearing.
"It frankly is appalling behaviour, this lady is doing her duty, doing her job," he said.
"It's an appalling incident in front of those young children.
"You're probably fortunate there weren't some fathers around with some anger management issues who didn't take out some summary justice."
Mr Watkins ordered Pilmer perform 160 hours of unpaid community work.
He told Pilmer he would likely be jailed if he failed to complete the hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.