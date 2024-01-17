The ACT has been away so long, officials were struggling to find their flag

ACT teams are banking on making their return to the Border's biggest basketball tournament permanent.
Four teams are contesting the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury-Wodonga after at least a decade away.
"Every state and territory brings a flag and that flag is held here in Albury," Basketball ACT performance and coaching manager Leonard King outlined.
"Now we've been away long enough that when we nominated, the officials were like 'bring a flag' (he laughs loudly) and I was like, 'don't you have one there from all those years ago?' And after about a month of searching they found an ACT flag."
King has been in his role only 12 months, but he understands the value of the event after bringing teams during his role with Basketball New Zealand.
"It's a great development opportunity and a fantastic way to start the year," he explained.
"Part of my brief in the ACT is to improve our playing standards and if you saw our scores from day one, you know we've got a long way to go.
"But the Country Cup is a fantastic opportunity for our kids to cut their teeth and see the level that we need to aspire to so, for us, it's going to be a regular event on our performance calendar.
"We are trying to grow our base of players. I can say last year we had an absolute boom growth from the year before, we went up something like 13 percent for players and from a smaller region like ourselves, that's a massive growth and I see that improving with the more opportunities we provide our kids, like coming home to here to the Country Cup annually."
Originally from the US, King played professionally in Europe, including Germany and Italy, while his son Mojave was selected by Indiana Pacers at No. 47 in the 2023 NBA Draft.
