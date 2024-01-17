McKoy Street intersection under spotlight after overnight truck crash

A truck has crashed off the side of the Hume Highway.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The vehicle crashed in the southbound lanes of the highway about 1am on Wednesday, January 17, and became stuck after hitting trees.
The truck sustained damage during the incident.
The incident occurred at the McKoy Street intersection, and did not involve any other vehicles.
Paramedics treated the truck driver, aged in his 40s.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries.
There have been a string of previous crashes at the site.
Wodonga-based Senator Bridget McKenzie noted a planned upgrade at the site had been put on hold by the federal government last year.
"The Coalition, while in government heard the concerns of local residents and invested $168 million to undertake a business case and project development for upgrades to the intersection of McKoy Street and the Hume Highway in Wodonga," she said this week.
"The Albanese government delayed this funding in its October 2022 budget and following Minister King's infrastructure review last year, scrapped the project entirely.
"By cutting this funding the Albanese government is failing to keep local residents and the 20,000 daily travellers along the Hume safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.