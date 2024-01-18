Kevin's light show and 'can-do' collecting supports Border cancer patients

More than 65,000 Christmas lights have helped a Thurgoona resident nearly double his fundraising support for Border cancer patients.
Kevin Allitt has presented a cheque for $16,900 to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
More than $5500 was collected from visitors to his 2023 Christmas light display, with the rest raised through Mr Allitt's recyclable can and bottle collections.
The popular Thurgoona lights display on McLaren Boulevard has continued to grow since 2020, raising more than $30,000 overall.
Trust chair Michelle Hensel noted this was the fourth year Mr Allitt had raised money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund through his Christmas lights display.
"Not only does Kevin's colourful display bring joy to thousands of sightseers every year, but it also makes a real difference to cancer patients and their families," she said.
"The money he has collected will be invested in equipment, services, research and our staff to help keep more patients close to home during their cancer treatment.
"We thank Kevin, and his wife Maralyn, for what is really a year-round effort to build on the display, and also collect cans and bottles for recycling to raise this incredible amount of money for our local cancer charity."
