Normally, most of the action is on-field, but 2023 was different

At the (AFL North East Border Disciplinary Committee) hearing the independent tribunal acknowledged that this was not a deliberate breach and a non-intentional administration error however it should have been picked up earlier." The committee handed down three sanctions, a $28,000 fine, the club was ineligible to receive premiership points for the first two regular season matches and its total team points allowable was cut from 40 to 36. Although bitterly disappointed, the club accepted the sanctions. That part was a massive story in itself, but it suddenly became one the likes we've never seen here when the O and M board stripped the club of its premiership, just days out from the start of the season. The Pies were granted an appeal to the AFLNEB Region Appeal Committee. A decision was expected on June 2. That was delayed until June 9. Again it was delayed until only one day before the league started its second half of the regular season, the appeal was dismissed. No premiership was awarded for the 2022 season. The saga remains one of the darkest times in league history.