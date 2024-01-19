Normally, most of the action is on-field, but 2023 was different

It was a year unlike any in the Ovens and Murray Football League, which started in 1893. The grand final between Yarrawonga and Albury was as good as you will see anywhere at regional level, while the resurgence of Wodonga and North Albury provided an extra spark. However, two off-field moments changed the league forever as The Border Mail looks at the top 10 stories of 2023.
1: SALARY CAP BREACH
The story of Wangaratta's salary cap breach from 2022, and later subsequent stripping of that premiership, hit the headlines in mid-March and only officially ended in mid-June. It's one of the O and M's biggest stories in its 130-year history. An audit of the Allowable Player Payments (APP) found the Pies had broken the O and M's $125,000 salary cap. Anomalies were found in the club's reporting and identified several issues in the management of player payments, including the overpayments. Wangaratta released a press statement. "In December 2022 the club self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error. The breach was rectified once identified and the club has fully co-operated with the integrity Officer throughout the review.
At the (AFL North East Border Disciplinary Committee) hearing the independent tribunal acknowledged that this was not a deliberate breach and a non-intentional administration error however it should have been picked up earlier." The committee handed down three sanctions, a $28,000 fine, the club was ineligible to receive premiership points for the first two regular season matches and its total team points allowable was cut from 40 to 36. Although bitterly disappointed, the club accepted the sanctions. That part was a massive story in itself, but it suddenly became one the likes we've never seen here when the O and M board stripped the club of its premiership, just days out from the start of the season. The Pies were granted an appeal to the AFLNEB Region Appeal Committee. A decision was expected on June 2. That was delayed until June 9. Again it was delayed until only one day before the league started its second half of the regular season, the appeal was dismissed. No premiership was awarded for the 2022 season. The saga remains one of the darkest times in league history.
2: ROOS OUT
Corowa-Rutherglen was forced out of the competition for the year, due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms in late 2022. When that story broke in late January, no one could have considered it wouldn't be the biggest story of the year, but Wangaratta's dramas topped it. The sight of Corowa's John Foord Oval empty through 2023, particularly on Easter Saturday where the Roos attracted around 2500 people only 12 months earlier, was one of the league's saddest sights.
3: ROOS' RESET
They're back. Plenty of pundits felt the Roos, who entered the league as a merged entity in 1979, would never return, but in late October, nine months after the worst day in the club's history, they announced the reset, as the club preferred to call it rather than going into recess, had been successful and the club would play in 2024. It's impossible to understate how important having the Roos back is, for a host of reasons, but a major one is it's back to a 10-team comp and not nine. O and M chairperson David Sinclair declared last year's disrupted draw, which saw Wodonga go three weeks without a game twice, as a "train wreck".
4: PHOENIX STEALS THE SHOW
Albury's Phoenix Gothard became the AFL's man of the moment when he was surprisingly selected at No. 12 by GWS in the Draft. No one was more surprised than the 18-year-old as he had to quickly grab the Murray Bushrangers' shirt of team-mate Connor O'Sullivan to rush to the stage. Gothard's family and friends celebrated like they had just won Lotto, while O'Sullivan's stunned response to his great mate's magic moment, cutting short a chat with Geelong legend Joel Selwood on live TV after he was selected by the Cats at No. 11, combined to make it the unforgettable moment of the night.
5: WHAT A GAME
In any other year, Yarrawonga's thrilling four-point grand final win over Albury would have been No. 1, but the salary cap, Roos' reset and Phoenix's fun couldn't be ignored. There's been some cracking grand finals over the past 25 years, including Lavington's after the siren goal to beat Myrtleford by a point in 2005 and Albury's seven-point win over Yarrawonga in 2014, featuring charismatic full-forwards Brendan Fevola (six goals for 'Yarra') and Setanta O'hAilpin (four goals for Albury). Ironically, it was the first time since that game, which ended a record run of six straight grand finals between the great rivals, that the Pigeons and Tigers had met in a decider. 'Yarra' had leads of 16, 12 and 11 points in the second, third and fourth quarters respectively and you felt they had just enough class to win, but former AFL player and Albury forward Jeff Garlett had a shot from 40m, just off centre, with 30 seconds left to win the match, but it fell short. Well done to both clubs on wowing the bumper crowd of 10, 156 and the plenty who watched it online.
6: HEARTACHE, THEN HOPE
You didn't have to be an O and M supporter to feel shattered when news broke that Yarrawonga's Jess Koopman had been seriously injured when a firework exploded during premiership celebrations. He suffered 18 facial fractures, including a broken jaw, had four plates inserted and serious burns. Koopman spent six days in an induced coma. The Border Mail caught up with the 27-year-old, just prior to Christmas and he was home, suggesting he will need more surgery on his cheek and hoping a pair of glasses will fix some blurred vision. But he admitted if there was no more improvement he'd be happy as he had escaped death.
7: WE'RE BACK
Wodonga broke the league's longest finals drought when it toppled Wangaratta Rovers by 15 points in round 16. The Bulldogs hadn't played finals since 2009. Some supporters were crying in the winning dressing room. The upset win admittedly robbed the league of an AFL-type grandstand finish to the regular season, but the fact one of the three clubs, taking in North Albury and Corowa-Rutherglen, who hadn't finished in the top five for years made it, was one of the feel-good stories of the year.
8: GOOD FRIDAY FUN
Wangaratta Rovers and Wangaratta kicked off the Easter round with a Good Friday clash and produced such a scintillating game, the pair has guaranteed it will 'own' the feature match, at least in the short to medium-term. In a first for the league, Wangaratta wasn't playing for competition points, due to the salary cap sanction, but it picked up from the grand final win over Yarrawonga by jumping to a 20-point lead early in the final term. The Pies never looked like losing until the frenetic final moments, where Alex Marklew took advantage of a play-on call to kick the match-winner with 20 seconds left. It was Rovers' biggest crowd (around 3000) since the Hawks' Barry Hall and Yarrawonga's Brendan Fevola attracted around 6000 in 2012. The most exciting aspect of this year's Good Friday clash between the league's biggest rivals is that both teams appear far stronger after massive off-season recruiting sprees.
9: DROUGHT BREAKER
North Albury claimed its first win in 12 months with a 37-point win over Wodonga Raiders. The Hoppers trailed by 17 points at half-time, but then kicked nine goals to one. What made the win even more significant is that North lost its first four games by an average of 72 points, albeit against top five sides. The Hoppers missed finals by a win and percentage (31.43), but their re-emergence after positing only one win and the wooden spoon in 2022 was another feel-good story.
10: MINOGUE MARK
The Hoppers snapped a 13-year, 22-match match losing streak against near neighbours Lavington, ending the latter's finals hopes with a five-point thriller. With 36 seconds left Josh Minogue, who had just kicked a goal to grab the lead, floated back and took a spectacular Leo Barry-type mark his coach Tim Broomhead, who played 37 games for Collingwood, described as good a pack grab he had ever seen.
