Pervert doctor who targeted women has 'no ability' to regulate his behaviour

A disgraced former Wodonga doctor who targeted multiple women has had a ban extended until mid 2027 after kissing the mother of a patient and touching her breast.
A tribunal heard Shyamal Kanti Datta, a former Wodonga Tristar Medical Group employee, "continues to deny undeniable conduct" made by several women.
The Medical Board of Australia said Datta had a habit of making inappropriate physical contact with female patients, including kissing them and touching their breasts, then denying it had happened.
The former Bangladesh man was banned from working as a doctor in September 2016 after he failed to pass his exams, and hasn't worked since that time.
Datta was found to have conducted a sexualised and inappropriate examination of a woman's chest, and conducted a sexual examination of a pregnant woman's genitals and told her she was sexy.
He also gave her unsolicited advice about sex.
Datta has now had his ban extended after recently appearing in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The victim had seen a Border Mail report of civil action being taken against Datta by another woman, who said Datta had forced her hand onto his groin.
Police in turn notified the medical board, which launched proceedings in VCAT.
The tribunal heard the victim had attended Datta's clinic with her son in October 2013.
The woman had attended an appointment with Datta amid concerns about her son's mental health.
Datta leaned forward towards the woman, kissed her left cheek and touched her left breast.
The victim said Datta did not let go of her hand, and she was in shock.
She tearfully called her husband and told the clinic's head office what had happened.
VCAT members noted Datta had a "complete inability" to regulate his behaviour, denied undeniable conduct and failed to recognise his impact on his patients.
While it's unlikely he will ever work as a doctor again, the tribunal members said they "have no confidence that the conduct would not be repeated if Dr Datta were to return to practice".
Datta's disqualification and prohibition period will now run until July 28, 2027, following the January 10 decision.
