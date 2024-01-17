The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Pervert doctor who targeted women has 'no ability' to regulate his behaviour

January 18 2024 - 4:00am
Shyamal Datta had worked at Tristar in Wodonga. File photo
A disgraced former Wodonga doctor who targeted multiple women has had a ban extended until mid 2027 after kissing the mother of a patient and touching her breast.

