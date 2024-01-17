Road resembles river as flash flooding stuns Myrtleford cafe owner

A Myrtleford cafe owner was almost preparing to kayak from his business after flash flooding swept through the town.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Coffee Chakra owner Vivek Sharma couldn't believe what he was seeing on Wednesday, January 17, as access was cut to his store on McGeehan Crescent in the space of half an hour due to a heavy downpour.
Mr Sharma was forced to close his doors at 11.30am, 90 minutes earlier than scheduled as parts of the Alpine Shire received 30 millimetres of rain in quick time.
"I was very tempted to get a kayak and get a video of me kayaking so people could look back in 100 years and say 'Myrtleford had a river through it', but my staff very much discouraged me," he laughed.
"The drainage system just couldn't cope. We had half an hour of rain and it was a river.
"I'm from Delhi and that would happen after three days of torrential rain, not half an hour in a developed town.
"People were trying to come in, but they saw that sea and had to reverse back."
Mr Sharma escaped without any major damage to his store, but said some of his front garden had washed away.
By 4pm, Victoria SES had received 11 calls for assistance in the Hume region, with flood requests at Kilmore and Yea.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a fast-moving rain band continued to make its way across Victoria and conditions would clear relatively quickly after it passed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.