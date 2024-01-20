Australia Day show lifts its game to honour our standout achievers

Hope Chater is an international gold medallist in the unique sport of kettlebell.
Now Chater has teamed up with Border entertainers Rodney Vincent and Danny Phegan for an Australia Day concert in Albury with a difference.
The Australia Day 2024 Morning Show will run at The Commercial Club Albury on Friday, January 26.
Vincent said the concert would honour Chater and other high achievers on the Border.
He said many standout performers had called Albury home, the likes of sibling musicians Lee and Tania Kernaghan and former world No. 1 tennis player Margaret Court.
"We want to acknowledge young people like Hope too through a song, We've Done Us Proud," he said.
"Hope is also a singer and I've known her for a long time."
Vincent said the 90-minute Australia Day concert would feature songs by all three performers.
"I'm looking forward to a fun show of Aussie songs with lots of laughs," Vincent said.
"Danny will do a set, I'll do a set and Hope will sing a couple of songs."
Having launched his first solo album in early 2017, Phegan teamed up with mentor Keith Urban for the series.
Tea and coffee will be available to buy in The Commercial Club auditorium from 10am to 10.30am before the Australia Day show.
The 90-minute show starts at 10.30am.
Tickets are available online or at the club reception.
