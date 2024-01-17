Major traffic delays on Hume Highway in Albury after motorbike crash

Traffic is banked up on the Hume Highway after a motorcycle and car collided near the northbound East Albury off-ramp.
Emergency services are on the scene at the Borella Road-Guinea Street exit of the highway on Thursday, January 18, with the left lane closed.
The incident took place around 7.45am and has seen traffic banked back beyond the South Albury exit.
A man in is 50s was transported to Albury hospital in a stable condition.
He sustained an arm injury and cuts to his face as a result of the impact.
No injuries were reported for the driver of the car.
Traffic is being diverted to the northbound exits at Lavington and Thurgoona.
Transport for NSW urges drivers to exercise caution as they pass the crash scene.
MORE TO COME
