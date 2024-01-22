New ideas set to beef up popular Beef Week in 2024 Advertising Feature

Gina Ryan from Glenview Del Simmental has entered Beef Week every year since it started back in 1994. Picture Stock & Land.

The 33rd Annual Stock & Land Beef Week hosted by Stud Beef Victoria is shaping up to be one of the best.



Widely recognised as the largest event of its type in Australia and possibly the world, over 140 studs have entered the 2024 Beef Week across Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.

Find all you need to know in the Border Mail's Beef Week 2024 magazine here.

The eight-day event is set to run from January 27 to 3 February 3, and is expected to showcase over 7000 bulls from 141 studs representing 30 breeds.



These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following Beef Week.

Beef Week offers the perfect opportunity for studs to open their gates and showcase their quality herd to potential buyers and producers, with strong attendance given 20 studs within the region opening their gates on the same day.



This year, new studs will join long-standing studs that have been with us since the beginning of Beef Week in 1991.

"We are very pleased with this year's numbers considering the beef cattle industry has faced some significant challenges through 2023," Beef Week Chairman Mr Adams said.



But generally, he sad the stud stock industry has never performed better, with records broken in several breeds and great clearances, holding up in the face of price corrections in the commercial industry.

"The adage that 'when the going gets tough, the tough get going' has never been truer," Mr Adams said.

"It must be the time to buy heifers! Showcasing your herd has never been more important, showing your innovation to your target market is imperative to maintain your relevance in an increasingly competitive environment, no matter in what breed you are involved.



"This is the reason so many forward-thinking enterprises continue to enter Beef Week, some have done so for over 30 years."

Stock & Land Beef Week is conducted by the not-for-profit body Stud Beef Victoria which represents all breeds in the state via a sub-committee.

Beef Week's renowned success would not be possible without the support of sponsors Nutiren Ag Solutions, animal nutrition specialists Rivalea and ACM, publishers of the Stock & Land.

In 2023, long standing Beef Week director Geoff Phillips retired and the committee thanks Geoff for his dedication to the event over three decades.



Annie Elliott takes over the role of event director for Beef Week 2024. Picture supplied.

Although there is big shoes to fill, new director Annie Elliott is excited to be in the role and continue the success of the event while also bringing it into the 21st century.

"This year we have included a digital map which will assist attendees to plan their visits and get around the regions efficiently to ensure more time can be spent on property looking at the great showcase of quality stud stock," Annie said.

Many of the nations' leading British and European breed studs will be open during Beef Week and will have their sale catalogues available with sale bulls penned and identified.

Potential buyers use Beef Week to assess sale bulls at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online. The 84-page 2024 Beef Week book is available from www.beefweek.com.au, which can also be found with the studs.

Itinerary

DAY 1: January 27, Greater Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat

DAY 2: West Gippsland

DAY 3: East Gippsland

DAY 4: Albury to Benalla

DAY 5: Southern NSW

DAY 6: Shepparton to the Mildura, Hay

DAY 7: February 2, Colac, Horsham, Warrnambool

DAY 8: Western VIC, Mt Gambier