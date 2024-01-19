Albury rolls out the red carpet for Eric Bana in the sequel to The Dry

Australian star Eric Bana will be on the red carpet in Albury for the premiere of his latest work this month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will screen at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on Tuesday, January 30.
Star Eric Bana and writer/director Robert Connolly will both be in Albury for the event.
After the success of The Dry in cinemas, the creative team embarked on the next chapter in Federal Agent Aaron Falk's story.
The Dry was the second highest grossing film of 2021 in Australia, taking more than $20 million at the local box office and was the 15th highest grossing Australian film of all time.
Australian producer and founder of production company Made Up Stories, Bruna Papandrea, said it would give people who loved The Dry a reason to come back.
After success with other female novelist projects such as Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies, Papandrea knew Jane Harper's Force of Nature would be a great fit for Made Up Stories because of the strong female presence within the cast.
"I was really excited to continue Aaron's narrative alongside these really complicated female characters," he said.
Partner at Made Up Stories and producer Jodi Matterson noted the ease of turning Harper's novel into a great movie.
"We really loved the book of The Dry and we thought it was such a great page-turning mystery that it would translate beautifully on screen," she said.
"The story of Force of Nature is a really interesting one because it's not your typical sequel.
"Although we still have Aaron Falk as the central character, it's a very different story in a very different landscape."
Director/writer of The Dry and Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Robert Connolly was excited by the chance to take the character of Aaron Falk further on his journey.
"It felt like people had loved getting to know that character in The Dry and here was this amazing opportunity to see what happens next," he said.
He credits the incredible success of The Dry in allowing the team to set in motion the process that led to the making of Force of Nature: The Dry 2.
Bana, who plays the character Aaron Falk and is one of the producers of the film, said that while they were confident Australians would enjoy and embrace The Dry, they never would have predicted it was going to be such a big hit.
He said that while they had knowledge of the second instalment in the series, they waited to see how the first film was received before they started on Force of Nature: The Dry 2.
"The Dry was such a huge undertaking and a huge project, we weren't casting our minds hugely forward down the road, but we were aware of this book, which obviously Rob and I read and thought it was amazing and had a massive amount of potential as a film," he said.
Eric Bana and Robert Connolly will do Q&As for two advanced screenings of Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 at Regent Cinemas Albury on Tuesday, January 30.
The 6pm session is sold-out but there are tickets left for the 6.30pm session.
Tickets are on sale at regentcinemas.com.au or in the cinema foyer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.