The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Albury rolls out the red carpet for Eric Bana in the sequel to The Dry

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric Bana stars in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which will screen at Regent Cinemas Albury on Tuesday, January 30. Picture by Narelle Portanier
Eric Bana stars in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which will screen at Regent Cinemas Albury on Tuesday, January 30. Picture by Narelle Portanier

Australian star Eric Bana will be on the red carpet in Albury for the premiere of his latest work this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.