Drawcard for North East national park to get long-awaited upgrade

A start date has been given to repair an elevated boardwalk in the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park, four years after it was closed and fenced off to visitors.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The path winds around rocks that feature Indigenous art and is a highlight of the Yeddonba Aboriginal cultural site.
However, it has been deemed inaccessible to walkers since 2020, with an inspection by engineers in 2022 declaring the steel and timber structure, which includes stairways, path and viewing area, to be rotted.
"Several connection plates between timber components and the steel frame were observed to have missing bolts," a report by consultancy firm Arup reported.
"Several base plate connections to footings were observed to be partially bearing on the grout pad, and at some locations, not bearing on the grout pad at all.
"In these areas the footings were bearing directly onto a nut threaded between the grout pad and the base plate."
Arup stated "based on the current state, the structure is deemed to be unsafe for use, and needs to remain closed until rectification works are completed".
In 2022, Benambra MP Bill Tilley criticised the Victorian government for failing to act promptly and fix the walkway and there has also been disappointment from visitors about the rock area being shut-off.
An on-site visitors' book records the frustrations over the closed off section.
"Very sad that viewing platform is closed yet again," a Leneva walker commented, while a couple from Shepparton wrote "fix the platform, it's been years".
Scottish visitors from Dundee stated "disappointed the walkway is closed but didn't spoil a peaceful walk", while a farmer wrote he "could fix those planks in a few hours".
Parks Victoria district manager Jess Reid told The Border Mail in a statement there was movement, with tenders being taken for the work up to February 12.
"We're really pleased the tender to repair and rebuild the Yeddonba walkway has been released," Ms Reid said.
"We know how much it means to the local community and we expect works to start in autumn.
"Yeddonba is a very significant cultural heritage site.
"It is important for us to continue to work in partnership with the traditional owners and ensure they guide the outcomes of the project."
Ms Reid did not say when the work would be completed nor how much money has been budgeted for the repairs.
The project is being funded through a Victoria-wide asset regeneration program with an overall budget of $24.76 million.
In addition to the boardwalk, the trail includes various signs outlining Aboriginal ties, including that Yeddonba is the Dhudhuroa word for the black cypress trees that grow in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.