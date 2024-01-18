Revamped awards set to unfold after Australia Day kerfuffle

A boxer, not-for-profit chief and artist who uses recycled materials are among the contenders for the Albury Awards being presented on the evening of Friday, January 19.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There will be eight prizes presented, with five of the gongs new.
They are to mark an active citizen, creative citizen, environmental citizen and senior citizen as well as a mayor's award.
The traditional citizen, young citizen and volunteer/community group complete the octet.
Albury Council has listed on its website seven community groups and more than 20 people who have been nominated for awards.
However, a request from The Border Mail seeking specific nominations for awards was declined as it was perceived as detracting from the spirit of the event.
The groups in contention for awards are Carevan, the Rotary Club of Albury Hume, St John Ambulance, the Bhutanese Australian Community Support Group, the Filipino Australian Community of Albury-Wodonga, Australian Army Cadets and Little Kidlets playgroup volunteers.
Individuals nominated include Wiradjuri boxer Buddy Oldman, Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover and artist Kurt Saggers who creates art and supports charity groups.
Others put forward are Filipono community leader Josie Maxwell, mental health bowls advocate Darryl Coventry, business figures Desiree Georgiou and Rebecca O'Brien and MT Dance Creative studio trio Meegan Strauss, Taylor Faulkner and Gabby Berry.
The other contenders are Brian Fealy, Isaac Kunde, Kye Wilson, Chloe Sargent, Bev Grunow, Diane Martin, Ian Cook, Les Schmutter, Paul Gooding, Lloyd Aylward, Sreejith Balakrishnan Nair, Bec Carey, David Todd and Alyce Fisher.
Albury mayor Kylie King is hoping for a successful occasion.
"The events team have advised there's been a more than 50 per cent increase in nominations this year," Cr King said.
"Whether that's a reflection of increasing the categories that could be a part of it, having more sections has opened it up and maybe inspired people to think of different people."
Cr King noted the success or otherwise of the event would be judged on a number of factors, not just attendance.
She also added it would be open to community feedback with the council having voted at its December meeting to consult before determining its approach to the awards and Australia Day in 2025.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley, who drove a petition against the January 26 changes, was invited to the awards presentation but will not be in Albury and instead at a function at Tocumwal.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he would be at the awards.
Both of the Liberal politicians will be at Greater Hume Shire's Australia Day function at Wymah next Friday in lieu of Albury Council's formalities being dropped from January 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.