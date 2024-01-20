Free program helping single mothers find jobs or study is bound for Border

A new program assisting single mothers to find employment or return to study is heading to Wodonga.
The Bloom careers, work and wellbeing project is due to start on the Border in February and run for eight weeks.
Program co-ordinator Erika Williams, of Council of Single Mothers and their Children, hopes to welcome eight to 10 single mothers to undertake the free initiative, which will include fortnightly online meetings tailored to each participant.
"The program is really about enabling single mums to understand what is on offer in their own community and what is maybe available online if they were going to return to work," she said.
"It's flexible and accessible and it works at their pace. Each individual mother has their own program with me, so it's not like they're doing a course where everyone's thrown in there and they all have the same objectives."
The program was first rolled out in Wyndham in Melbourne in 2022 and was recently delivered in Shepparton and Ballarat.
Wodonga TAFE and Goulburn Murray Local Jobs Taskforce will help to facilitate it on the Border.
Ms Williams said the cost of living crisis had placed additional pressure on single mothers, which had often meant their careers were put on hold to be able to survive.
"We've never seen it so dark getting housing for single mothers in that really competitive market. If you're just a solo earner, or you're not earning at all, it has precluded them from applications, and the competitive lineup, even for rentals, has made it near impossible," she said.
"We've had single mothers living in caravans with three children.
"There were some changes last year to the single parenting payment, which we had a big part in lobbying against for a number of years. Mothers when their youngest child turned eight had to go on job seeker, which is a significantly less amount in Centrelink payments, and they can now wait until they're 14.
"That was quite a victory and means single mums have more time to work out their career or their work options and what they're going to do."
Ms Williams said programs such as Bloom were crucial with one in eight Australian families led by single mothers and more likely to be impacted by family violence, poverty and housing inequality.
"Data shows 60 per cent of single mothers have experienced physical or sexual violence by a partner. This is a higher level than any other group of women, and increases their risk of insecure work, housing insecurity and homelessness," she said.
"Specific single mother support helps rebuild confidence and reset a mum's potential career compass."
For further information about the Bloom program, email Erika Williams at bloom@csmc.org.au or project support officer Faye D'Helin on faye.dhelin@goulburnmurraylocaljobs.com.au.
